Chicago teens come together to paint mural on boarded-up bank

A group of teens are hard at work creating a mural that will brighten a business that's been boarded up.

The planning of the mural has been therapeutic for the teens after months of being stuck at home during the pandemic.

"I know one teen who's here today, this is literally her first time out of her house in months and she took the CTA all the way down from Albany Park to Hyde Park to be here today so it was an adventure for her in many ways,” said Jeremy Dunn, the Director of Teen Services at Chicago Public Library.

The high school students are part of the Chicago Public Library's youth media program.

They came together Thursday to paint a mural that will cover temporary plywood outside Chicago's main BMO Harris Bank branch.

The location was boarded up after recent protests.

Advertisement

After it's display at BMO Harris, it will head to a branch of the Chicago Public Library System.