Chicago Theatre Week returns with tickets as low as $8

Chicago Theatre Week is returning February 2026, offering value-priced tickets to a wide range of productions across the city and suburbs.

What we know:

The annual celebration of Chicago’s theater scene runs Feb. 5-15,2026 giving audiences access to discounted tickets priced at $30, $15 or less for participating performances. The discounts are automatically applied at checkout, with no promo code required.

Local perspective:

Organizers say Chicago Theatre Week is designed to make live theater more accessible while highlighting the depth and diversity of Chicago’s performing arts scene.

What you can do:

Tickets purchased during Chicago Theatre Week are final, with no refunds or exchanges and are subject to availability.

For the full list of participating shows, visit hottix.org.