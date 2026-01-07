Chicago Theatre Week returns with tickets as low as $8
CHICAGO - Chicago Theatre Week is returning February 2026, offering value-priced tickets to a wide range of productions across the city and suburbs.
What we know:
The annual celebration of Chicago’s theater scene runs Feb. 5-15,2026 giving audiences access to discounted tickets priced at $30, $15 or less for participating performances. The discounts are automatically applied at checkout, with no promo code required.
Local perspective:
Organizers say Chicago Theatre Week is designed to make live theater more accessible while highlighting the depth and diversity of Chicago’s performing arts scene.
What you can do:
Tickets purchased during Chicago Theatre Week are final, with no refunds or exchanges and are subject to availability.
For the full list of participating shows, visit hottix.org.
The Source: This article contains information from Choose Chicago.