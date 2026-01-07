Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Theatre Week returns with tickets as low as $8

January 7, 2026
The Brief

    • Chicago Theatre Week runs Feb.5-15, 2026.
    • Discounted tickets are priced at $30, $15 or less for participating performances. 
    • Over 78 performances will be shown for Chicago Theatre Week 2026. 

CHICAGO - Chicago Theatre Week is returning February 2026, offering value-priced tickets to a wide range of productions across the city and suburbs. 

What we know:

The annual celebration of Chicago’s theater scene runs Feb. 5-15,2026 giving audiences access to discounted tickets priced at $30, $15 or less for participating performances. The discounts are automatically applied at checkout, with no promo code required. 

Local perspective:

Organizers say Chicago Theatre Week is designed to make live theater more accessible while highlighting the depth and diversity of Chicago’s performing arts scene. 

What you can do:

Tickets purchased during Chicago Theatre Week are final, with no refunds or exchanges and are subject to availability. 

For the full list of participating shows, visit hottix.org.

The Source: This article contains information from Choose Chicago. 

