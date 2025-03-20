Chicago things to do this weekend — Shamrock Shuffle, Orchid Show and more

Looking for something to do this weekend in Chicago? From SNL comedian Jay Pharoah to the Shamrock Shuffle, here's what you can’t miss in the Windy City this March 21-23!

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

March 21: Flipturn at The Salt Shed Indoors

March 22: The Main Squeeze at Outset

March 22: Movements with Citizen at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 22: Chiodos at Riviera Theatre

March 22: WAKAAN at The Salt Shed Indoors

March 22: Intocable at Allstate Arena

March 22: Mumford & Sons at The Chicago Theatre

March 23: Yugyeom at Thalia Hall

March 23: GloRilla at The Salt Shed Indoors

What games are in Chicago this weekend?

March 21: UIC Women’s Basketball vs UAB

March 21: Chicago Wolves vs Texas Stars

March 21: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers

March 23: Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars

What shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Xavier Mortimer

Catch Xavier Mortimer's mind-blowing magic show this weekend at the CIBC Theatre. The viral sensation aims to impress the whole family with jaw-dropping stunts and thrilling illusions. The show runs from March 21 to March 23 with tickets starting at $41.50.

Jay Pharoah

Get ready for a night of laughter with Quiz with Balls host, Jay Pharoah. The former SNL star promises to bring hilarious impressions and witty humor to Chicagoland during his March 21 and March 22 performances. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online.

Things to do in Chicago March 21-23

Shamrock Shuffle

Join thousands of runners this weekend for the annual Shamrock Shuffle. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with green gear, lively music, and a post-race party in Grant Park. Visit shamrockshuffle.com for more details.

Chicago Botanic Garden Orchid Show

Experience the breathtaking beauty of the Chicago Botanic Garden's Orchid Show, featuring vibrant, exotic blooms in a stunning display of color. Adult tickets start at $12 for members and $22 for nonmembers.

Dozin with the Dinos at the Field Museum

Spend a magical night at the Field Museum with ‘Dozin’ with Dinos'. Families can experience the life of a paleontologist as they enjoy themed activities like uncovering fossils and identifying animal tracks. Children must be between ages 6 and 12 to attend. Learn more here.

Holi Festival of Colors at Navy Pier

Enjoy live music, traditional dances and food while celebrating the Holi Festival of Colors at Navy Pier. The event will run Saturday, March 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit navypier.com for more details.