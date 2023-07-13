Chicago top cop search: Commission to narrow it down to 6 semifinalists

Chicago will take a big step forward Thursday night in the search for the next police superintendent.

Just like any job, the top six candidates have to get background checks. This afternoon, the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability was reviewing the findings of the semi-finalists.

Three of those six will be sent to the mayor's office. Mayor Brandon Johnson will have 30 days to either accept one of the finalists or reject them. If rejected, that's when a new search would begin.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"This is a momentous decision. It's not big, it's momentous. The impact of the new superintendent on the police department, more importantly on public safety in Chicago, is really, you can't stress it enough," said Eugene Roy, retired Chief of Detectives, CPD.

Roy went on to say this choice is significant right now with the Democratic National Convention set for Chicago next year.

The vote for the top three finalists will take place tonight at 6:30 p.m.