Chicago weather: Record high temperatures today, storms return Tuesday night

Chicago is enjoying record heat today! Temperatures have soared into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The previous record high temperature for October 12th was 84 degrees, set in 2008.

Tonight will be very warm by October standards with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. The average low temperature for this time of the year is 46 degrees.

Looking ahead

Tuesday looks like another summerlike day with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin to increase late in the day and then showers and storms are expected after sunset. A few stronger storms with gusty winds will be possible, especially for our counties near I-39.

Scattered rain continues Wednesday and then we'll have a soggy day on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Wednesday, and then we drop to the low 60s on Thursday. Highs by Friday and Saturday may only be in the upper 50s!