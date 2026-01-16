Chicago tow truck driver charged in alleged vehicle theft scheme

The Brief A Chicago tow truck driver was charged with multiple felonies tied to an alleged vehicle theft scheme. Officials say the driver shared vehicle locations and registration information while working for the city. The man pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in March.



A Chicago tow truck driver is accused of helping others steal vehicles while working for the city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation.

What we know:

Henry E. Solomon Jr. allegedly provided vehicle locations and registration information to other people who actually committed the thefts.

In at least one case, he accepted money in exchange for sharing that information, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Solomon faces a total of 11 felony counts, including aggravated possession of a stolen or converted motor vehicle, vehicle theft conspiracy, official misconduct, and conspiracy to commit theft.

The most serious charge is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, Raoul said.

What they're saying:

"It is especially egregious when an individual charged with working on behalf of the public breaks the law for their own financial gain," Raoul said in a statement. "I will continue to partner with local law enforcement to hold accountable those who criminally betray the public’s trust."

What's next:

Solomon, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges and his next court date is scheduled for March 12.