Chicago USPS letter carrier robberies: Up to $150K offered for info leading to arrest of suspects

A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in letter carrier robberies in Chicago.

At about 1:50 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2023, a USPS letter carrier was robbed near 7910 S. Essex Ave. in South Chicago.

The first suspect is described as a Black male and in his mid-20s. He is approximately 6'2" and weighs about 200 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head under a yellow puffy jacket.

The second suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s. He is approximately 5'8" to 5'9" and weighs about 155 pounds. The suspect also had a goatee and was wearing a black jacket with brown fur around the hood at the time of the robbery.

USPS officials say the suspect fled on foot after the robbery.

Then, around 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2023, a USPS letter carrier was robbed near 8031 S. Kingston Ave. in South Chicago.

The suspect is described as a Black male, about 5'5" with a slim build. He has a medium complexion, short dreadlocks and was wearing a skull cap and hooded sweatshirt at the time of the robbery.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot.

On Monday, a third robbery was reported. At about 4:05 p.m., a USPS letter carrier was in the 7900 block of South Essex Avenue in South Chicago when they were robbed.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s. He is approximately 6'1" and weighs about 140 pounds. Authorities say he has a medium build, medium complexion and a mustache. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing black or gray sweatpants with a turquoise hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect then fled on foot.

If you have any information about these robberies, you are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Say ‘Law Enforcement’ and reference case number: 4216284-ROBB, 4218294-ROBB, or 4225529-ROBB.