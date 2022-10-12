Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police

Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times.

According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations.

0-100 block of N. Lamon on October 8, 2022, at 2:30 AM

300 block of S. Cicero ave on October 8, 2022, at 3:08 AM

In the second incident, the victim resisted the robbery and was shot multiple times, police said.

Police warn that if the group continues to commit these crimes, they will likely be in a stolen vehicle with a different make and model.

The offenders were described as five Black males, between the ages of 16 and 19, and three were wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light colored hooded sweatshirt and red hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8253.