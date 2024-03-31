Man shot 9 times while pumping gas on Chicago's West Side

A group of gunmen opened fire on a man while he was getting gas in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood Saturday night.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was at a gas station in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt Road at approximately 11:18 p.m. when he was shot.

Police say three men got out of a white Infiniti and fired gunshots and rifle rounds at the victim before fleeing.

The victim drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition with nine gunshot wounds to the body.

A 31-year-old woman was inside the victim's vehicle during the shooting. She was shot in her right shoulder, ribs, and arm and is currently in critical condition at Mt Sinai Hospital.

The trio remains at large. Area Four Detectives are investigating.