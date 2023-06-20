Chicago seeks volunteers to study impact of rising temps, climate change

The city of Chicago is calling for volunteers to participate in a community effort aimed at studying the effects of rising temperatures and climate change.

On a designated day, volunteers will be assigned to three different shifts and equipped with heat sensors installed on their vehicles. They will travel specific routes, collecting data on temperature, humidity, time, and location.

Dr. Allison Arwady, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, recently spoke live on Facebook, discussing how this data will be utilized.

"It's really about also helping you as part of this community science team learn about how and why different neighborhoods vary in terms of heat. Why this really micro level mapping is essential as were planning for a warming planet, as we're thinking about vulnerabilities related to water and extreme wether," Arwady said.

To learn more about the program, visit Chicago.gov/CoolChi. The exact date for the initiative will be determined in July.