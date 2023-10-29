Amid dropping temps, Chicago offers warming buses and support for migrants

As the cold weather settles in, Chicago is taking measures to assist asylum seekers who find themselves exposed to the harsh elements.

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced on Sunday that the city will deploy warming buses at designated locations to provide shelter for those seeking asylum. Additionally, the city is collaborating with faith-based leaders to establish emergency staging areas and shelters.

Many of the migrants are currently residing in tents, which may not offer adequate protection against the cold weather.

To alleviate the challenges posed by the approaching winter, volunteers from the Salvation Army distributed 500 care packages at the 1st District Police Station located at 17th and State streets. These packages, provided by Jewel-Osco, contained gift cards, hygiene products, and diapers.

Major Kendall Mathews of the Salvation Army expressed the importance of offering support during this transition.

"We know the weather is getting ready to get cold. And when it gets cold outside, a lot of these folks aren't familiar with the cold weather like we are. So that's going to take some transition. But we'll be here to help them as well."

The care packages were also distributed at two other locations where migrants are currently staying.