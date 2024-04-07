Woman stabbed during argument in Washington Park apartment: police

A woman was stabbed inside an apartment in Washington Park during an argument Saturday night.

Police say the 33-year-old woman was stabbed inside a first-floor apartment located in the 6100 block of South King Drive at 8:32 p.m.

The victim was fighting with a male offender whom she knew. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center by the fire department. She was listed in fair condition with stab wounds to her abdomen.

The offender was taken into custody. Police say the incident is believed to be domestic-related.