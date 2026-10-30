Chicago weather: Rain chances linger through Halloween weekend
CHICAGO - Clouds and a few showers will shape the weather across Chicago over the next several days, including Halloween.
Chicago Halloween rain forecast
What we know:
Today will bring increasing clouds and a chance for afternoon showers. Highs will reach the low 60s, above the normal high of 56. The normal low is 40.
Rain will become more widespread overnight into Saturday. The best chance for rain on Halloween is in the morning, though spotty showers could linger into the afternoon. Plan for cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.
Sunday will stay mostly cloudy, with a chance for rain and highs in the mid 60s.
What's next:
Monday and Tuesday will be mild, with highs in the upper 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Rain could develop Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday.
By Wednesday, highs will be in the mid 60s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with another chance for showers.
The Source: The information in this forecast came from FOX Chicago's Kaitlin Cody.