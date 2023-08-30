Chicago weather: Pleasant day with clearing skies

We will have clouds to start Wednesday especially near the lake. Those will clear out for a sunny afternoon with highs ranging from around 70 near the lake to the mid 70s well inland.

Breezes are strong enough to warrant a rip current warning.

Tonight will feature the full Blue Moon under clear skies.

Tomorrow will be perfectly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Then, it’s all about heat. It will be in the mid to upper 80s Friday, the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s from Sunday to Tuesday.

There is no rain in sight and drought conditions will worsen.