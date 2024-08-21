Chicago weather: Unseasonably cool today, but not for long

It’s a chilly start to the day with some suburbs already in the upper 40s.

Today will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid-70s. Tonight will be cool again with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow should max out close to 80 with plenty of sun. Friday begins a more robust warmup, with low to mid 80s on the way.

Now on to the weekend when there will be some heat and humidity with highs both days not far from 90. The new wrinkle is a chance for showers and storms Saturday night. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny.