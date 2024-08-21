Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Unseasonably cool today, but not for long

By
Published  August 21, 2024 5:29am CDT
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Chilly start with climbing temps

Wednesday starts out with temperatures in the 40s and 50s but should warm up to mid-70s in no time.

CHICAGO - It’s a chilly start to the day with some suburbs already in the upper 40s.  

Today will be mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid-70s. Tonight will be cool again with lows in the 50s.  

Tomorrow should max out close to 80 with plenty of sun. Friday begins a more robust warmup, with low to mid 80s on the way.  

Now on to the weekend when there will be some heat and humidity with highs both days not far from 90.  The new wrinkle is a chance for showers and storms Saturday night. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. 