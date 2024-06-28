Chicago weekend events: Naked Bike Ride, night market, and major concerts

This weekend's weather looks promising, and there are several events you might want to check out.

On Saturday, the world-famous Naked Bike Ride returns to Chicago. While full frontal nudity is illegal in Chicago, participants are still encouraged to come "bare as you dare." Riders will meet around 6 p.m. and hit the road at 8 p.m., continuing until midnight. The route will be revealed on Saturday.

Sauced, the summer night market at the WNDR Museum, is on Friday and Saturday. Sauced brings over 50 local vendors together for two nights of eating, drinking, shopping, and dancing. The market is on the second floor of the museum. Both nights start at 5 p.m. and go until 10 p.m. The event is free to attend with an RSVP.

Get ready to roll those tumbling dice again. The Rolling Stones continue their tour Sunday night at Soldier Field. They had their first show on Thursday. The concert starts at 8 p.m.

Another big concert is coming to town this weekend. Santana and the Counting Crows are performing at Tinley Park's Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Saturday. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Additionally, a new event designed to fully immerse you in the history of Chicago house music is happening on Saturday. It's called Beach House. Prepare to have an unforgettable experience listening to house music right on North Avenue Beach. The festival starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m.