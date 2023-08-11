Chicago's weekend extravaganza: Parades, music festivals, and iconic performances await

Get ready for an eventful weekend packed with entertainment and festivities in Chicago. From iconic parades to music-filled street festivals and live performances by renowned artists, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are some of the exciting events happening this weekend in the city that you won't want to miss!

Bud Billiken Parade

One of Chicago's most iconic parades, the Bud Billiken Parade, returns Saturday. As the largest African American parade in the country, it holds education at its core and marks the beginning of the new school year. The parade stretches for two miles down Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, through the historic Bronzeville neighborhood, and into Washington Park. The parade steps off at 10 AM.

Northalsted Market Days

Northalsted Market Days is a lively live music street festival celebrating community in Chicago's landmark neighborhood. This half-mile-long summer festival features all-day lineups of live music on five stages, along with over 200 vendors, food, drinks, dance exhibitions, and drag performances. The free event runs both Saturday and Sunday, from 11 AM to 10 PM.

Bruce Springsteen at Wrigley

Bruce Springsteen is back at Wrigley for night two of his Chicago area tour stop. The Boss performed a three-hour set with the "E" Street Band on Wednesday. More glory days await on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM.

Pink's "Summer Carnival 2023 Tour"

If Bruce Springsteen isn't your thing, Pink will be at Wrigley on Saturday! Her "Summer Carnival 2023 Tour" will open with performances from special guests Pat Benatar, Grouplove, and Kid-Cut-Up. It's not too late to get tickets! The show starts at 6:30 PM.

Other Weekend Highlights:

Saturday, head to Oakwood Street Beach for the 'Sandbox Symphony: Infinity' concert. The festival begins at noon and runs until 10 PM.

Edison Park Fest kicks off Friday and runs all weekend long, featuring live music, food, and a carnival!

Finally, Sundays on State will once again transform Chicago's most iconic street. The event runs from 11 AM to 6 PM.

Get ready for an action-packed weekend in the city!