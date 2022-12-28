Chicago welcomes sunshine, above-freezing temps Wednesday

Let the warmup begin.

A good deal of sunshine is on tap today with highs reaching to the low to mid 40s. Tonight, temps stay above freezing erasing all but the plowed piles of snow.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with low to mid 50s likely despite much more cloud cover. Showers are likely Thursday night especially over our southern viewing areas.

Friday through the weekend will feature only spotty light rain with no all-day washouts. Highs will remain warmer than normal in the low to mid 40s.

The 50s return Monday and Tuesday when showers are likely again with the possibility of a few thunderstorms too. No snow in sight. No arctic air in sight.