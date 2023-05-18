Man, 28, shot to death on Chicago's West Side: police

A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was found in the 5400 block of West Ferdinand Street around 11:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest.

A witness told responding officers that an unidentified mal offender approached the vehicle and shot the victim before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.