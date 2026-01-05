West Side triple shooting leaves one man in critical condition, police say
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition and two others were hurt after someone opened fire Monday morning in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 15th Street.
Police said three people were standing outside when a man approached and began shooting. A 28-year-old man was hit in the back and neck and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
A 27-year-old woman was shot in the stomach, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the right arm. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai in serious but stable condition.
Police said the shooter left in a gray sedan heading north.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.
What's next:
Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.