West Side triple shooting leaves one man in critical condition, police say

The Brief Three people were shot Monday morning on the West Side. One man remains in critical condition. Police say the shooter fled in a gray sedan.



A man is in critical condition and two others were hurt after someone opened fire Monday morning in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 15th Street.

Police said three people were standing outside when a man approached and began shooting. A 28-year-old man was hit in the back and neck and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 27-year-old woman was shot in the stomach, and a 29-year-old man was shot in the right arm. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai in serious but stable condition.

Police said the shooter left in a gray sedan heading north.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shooting was targeted or random.

What's next:

Area Four detectives are investigating.