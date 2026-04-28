Chicago wife demands answers after husband found dead days after West Side crash

The Brief A Chicago wife says her husband disappeared while waiting for tow truck after April 4 crash. His body was found April 13 less than a mile away in North Lawndale. The family claims police aren’t checking surveillance or providing answers on his disappearance.



A Chicago woman is searching for answers after she says her husband disappeared following a crash earlier this month and was later found dead less than a mile away.

What we know:

Daniela Martinez says she, her husband, 25-year-old Jose Gregorio Pulido, and their 1-year-old daughter were involved in a crash on April 4 in the 1600 block of South Ridgeway Avenue.

Martinez says she and her child went home while Pulido stayed behind to wait for a tow truck. She says that was the last time she saw him.

"He was in perfect condition. Fire and EMS arrived, they took a report and that was it. They checked us, and we were fine," Martinez said.

Two days later, Martinez filed a missing person's report.

On April 13, she says Chicago police came to her home and told her Pulido’s body had been recovered near Summer Elementary School in the North Lawndale neighborhood, less than a mile from the crash site.

Martinez says she has not been told how her husband died or the condition his body was in. She also says the vehicle involved in the crash is missing.

"Police aren’t giving me any answers. I’ve gone out to hand out flyers on my own asking if anyone knows anything," she said. "They have cameras everywhere."

Martinez says she asked police to review surveillance footage from nearby businesses and a school but claims they refused.

"I want justice, because it’s not normal that he disappears in one place and appears somewhere else," she said. "I’m asking police to please have a heart and help me figure out what happened to my husband."

She also described the impact on their young daughter.

"She always waited for him at night. She calls for her dad and waits by the door at night," Martinez said.

What's next:

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says the cause of death remains pending.

Chicago police would not confirm whether detectives have reviewed any surveillance footage.

Martinez is urging anyone with information to come forward.