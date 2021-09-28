Chicago woman, 52, killed when vehicle runs red light on South Side

A woman was killed and a man and infant were seriously injured when a car crashed into a restaurant Tuesday afternoon in Gresham.

A 26-year-old man was driving a Chrysler 300 around 10 a.m. northbound in the 8100 block of South Racine Avenue when he ran a red light and was struck by a Chevy Impala, causing him to spin out, police said.

The Chrysler then struck a 52-year-old woman who was walking on the sidewalk before crashing into a restaurant, police said. She has been identified as Malinda Massey.

Massey was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, fire officials said.

The 23-year-old driver of the Impala suffered a broken right arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said. An infant riding inside the car was also hospitalized in serious condition, fire officials said.

Image via the Chicago Fire Department

The driver of the Chrysler was uninjured in the crash, police said.

Chicago police said citations are pending.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.