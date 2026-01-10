Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in North Lawndale shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder of a 29-year-old woman in North Lawndale, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Andriana Wicker, 25, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and four felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Wicker was arrested by police on Friday in the 1900 block of S. Sawyer Avenue.
According to police, she was identified as the offender who shot into a car occupied by a 29-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman on Nov. 27 in the 1900 block of S. Sawyer Avenue.
Andriana Wicker, 25
What's next:
Wicker's hearing is scheduled for Sunday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.