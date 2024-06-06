Chicago woman charged with attempted murder in South Side shooting

A Chicago woman is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting a 26-year-old woman last month on the city's South Side.

The incident occurred on May 19, 2024, when police said Star Harrell shot and wounded the victim in the 300 block of E. 60th Street, which is located in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Harrell was taken into custody on Wednesday on the same block where the shooting took place, police said. She was charged with felony first-degree attempted murder and a misdemeanor of simple assault.

Harrell, 26, is set to appear in court on Friday. No further information was immediately available.