Chicago woman charged in CTA train stabbing

The Brief A 23-year-old Chicago woman is charged with attempted murder in a CTA train stabbing. Police say a 24-year-old man was seriously injured in the altercation on Jan. 5. The woman is due in court on Friday.



A Chicago woman is facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a man on a CTA train earlier this month.

What we know:

Briana Bush, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery in connection with the incident.

Briana Bush | CPD

Police said the stabbing happened at around 10:53 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 0–100 block of West 69th Street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Bush allegedly pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed a 24-year-old man in the upper back during a fight on a CTA train.

She was arrested Wednesday at around 9:16 a.m. in the 10400 block of South State Street in the Roseland neighborhood.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if Bush will face additional charges, as police initially reported a 37-year-old woman was also stabbed on the right side of her chest during the incident.

It is also unknown what sparked the fight.

What's next:

Bush is due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.