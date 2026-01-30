Chicago woman charged in CTA train stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is facing multiple felony charges after she allegedly stabbed and seriously injured a man on a CTA train earlier this month.
What we know:
Briana Bush, 23, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery in connection with the incident.
Briana Bush | CPD
Police said the stabbing happened at around 10:53 p.m. on Jan. 5 in the 0–100 block of West 69th Street in the Englewood neighborhood.
Bush allegedly pulled out a "sharp object" and stabbed a 24-year-old man in the upper back during a fight on a CTA train.
She was arrested Wednesday at around 9:16 a.m. in the 10400 block of South State Street in the Roseland neighborhood.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear if Bush will face additional charges, as police initially reported a 37-year-old woman was also stabbed on the right side of her chest during the incident.
It is also unknown what sparked the fight.
What's next:
Bush is due in court for a detention hearing on Friday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.