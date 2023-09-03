Expand / Collapse search

Chicago woman charged in fatal South Side stabbing

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Starisha Snowden (CPD)

CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago woman accused of stabbing a man to death Thursday afternoon. 

Police say Starisha Snowden, 38, was arrested on Friday in connection to the murder of a 41-year-old man

The victim was stabbed in the neck by Snowden in the 6300 block of South King Drive just before 2 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Snowden faces one charge of first-degree murder. 

She was scheduled to appear in bond court today. 