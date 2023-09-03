Chicago woman charged in fatal South Side stabbing
article
CHICAGO - Charges have been filed against a Chicago woman accused of stabbing a man to death Thursday afternoon.
Police say Starisha Snowden, 38, was arrested on Friday in connection to the murder of a 41-year-old man.
The victim was stabbed in the neck by Snowden in the 6300 block of South King Drive just before 2 p.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Snowden faces one charge of first-degree murder.
She was scheduled to appear in bond court today.