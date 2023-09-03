Chicago woman charged in fatal South Side stabbing

article

Charges have been filed against a Chicago woman accused of stabbing a man to death Thursday afternoon.

Police say Starisha Snowden, 38, was arrested on Friday in connection to the murder of a 41-year-old man.

The victim was stabbed in the neck by Snowden in the 6300 block of South King Drive just before 2 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Snowden faces one charge of first-degree murder.

She was scheduled to appear in bond court today.