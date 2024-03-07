Chicago woman charged in Galewood carjacking

article

A Chicago woman was charged in connection with a carjacking Tuesday night in the Galewood neighborhood.

Litzy Rodriguez, 18, was accused of being part of a group who stole a vehicle from a 39-year-old man around 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Austin Avenue, police said.

She was arrested roughly 10 minutes later and charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one felony count of possession of cannabis.

Rodriguez has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.

No further information was available.