Chicago woman charged with 3 retail thefts in 3 weeks: Orland Park police

A Chicago woman who was on electronic monitoring for three different retail thefts in under one month was arrested again in southwest suburban Orland Park, police said.

Rashieda Saunders, 29, has been charged with two felony counts of retail theft, according to Orland Park police.

Police said she and two other women allegedly stole over $9,000 of merchandise from Macy's, located at 1 Orland Square Drive.

Police opened an investigation in early June after authorities said the three women allegedly also stole around $5,000 of merchandise from the Orland Mall store on May 23 and around $4,000 worth of items on June 3.

According to police, the three women filled up two garbage bags of clothing on both dates before fleeing the store.

Saunders was initially arrested on May 12 for allegedly committing a similar retail theft at a Dick’s Sporting Goods, police said. She was placed on electronic monitoring when she allegedly committed the second and third retail thefts.

When investigators were initially ready to take Saunders into custody for these thefts, it was learned that she was back in Cook County Jail for violating the terms of her electronic monitoring. Once investigators were set to charge Saunders while she was held in jail, it was discovered that she had again been released on electronic monitoring.

On July 15, Saunders was arrested again at her home. She is being held without bond.

One of the other offenders was identified as Anasia Stark, who has not yet been located, police said.

On July 13, three warrants for retail theft were issued for Starks, two from the thefts at Macy’s and one from a separate retail theft on June 15 at a Dick’s Sporting Goods Warehouse located at 15852 South La Grange Road in Orland Park.