Chicago woman charged with shooting man on West Side

A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged for allegedly shooting a man in Chicago's Austin neighborhood last week.

On Feb. 8, around 2:15 p.m., police say the 39-year-old male victim was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of S. Cicero Ave. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Mariah Moore was identified as the gunman, according to police. She turned herself in on Monday.

Mariah Moore | Chicago Police Department

Moore was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm. She's due in bond court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.