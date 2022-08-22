Chicago woman speaking out about safety concerns after being shot while driving for Lyft

A Lyft driver who was shot in Englewood over the weekend is speaking out about driver safety.

Kenya Robinson was shot around 2 a.m. Saturday.

"I don't know why. I don't know why, I don't, I have not the slightest clue. I didn't cut nobody off," said Robinson. "I looked up. They were behind me, no headlights, and I turned, and they just started shooting."

Robinson says she only drives for rideshare companies on Friday and Saturday nights because it's more lucrative.

She picked up passengers in Millennium Park, dropped them off in Englewood and started to pull away when someone started to follow.

Her car was struck five times, but she said heard at least 10 shots.

One bullet went through her trunk, her seat, through her back and lodged itself in her stomach.

Doctors told her she was two inches away from being paralyzed.

Robinson has been planning to move out of the state due to violence in the city.

A spokesperson for left released the following statement:

"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the behavior described is terrifying. We have reached out to the driver to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation."

Chicago police say they are currently investigating the shooting.