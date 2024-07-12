Over 1,000 youth to explore the Loop in second 'Downtown Day'

Over 1,000 young people will have the opportunity to explore Chicago's Loop on Saturday.

The second annual "Downtown Day" is hosted by My Block, My Hood, My City (MBMHMC).

Despite living in Chicago their whole lives, many south and west side teens have never experienced the museums, theaters and businesses that the downtown area offers, according to MBMHMC.

Each young person will receive a $50 gift certificate to take part in retail, restaurant or cultural activities.

"Bringing youth from the south and west side communities to downtown Chicago is not merely about sightseeing – it’s about opening doors of opportunity wide enough for everyone to walk through," said Jahmal Cole, founder and CEO of MBMHMC. "It’s about leveling the playing field and ensuring that every young mind, regardless of their zip code, has the chance to see, learn and dream without limitations."

Aerial view, looking north, of Chicago, Illinois, April 2019. Visible in the foreground are the neighborhoods of the Prairie Shores, the Near South Side, with downtown Chicago in the distance. (Photo by Interim Archives/Getty Images)

Participants in the event range from 13 to 22 years old.

The day will kick off with breakfast at Capital One Café, along with a welcome reception for the young people at 10 a.m. at the Harris Theater, according to the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Participants will then have the chance to explore and engage with participating businesses from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in small chaperoned groups. Participating businesses include 360 Chicago, Art Institute of Chicago and Starbucks Reserve Roastery Chicago.