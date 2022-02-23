Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
10
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 AM CST, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM CST until FRI 7:00 AM CST, La Porte County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Newton County

Chicagoan Tamara Turner's desserts now being served on American Airlines

By
Published 
Archer Heights
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago woman's desserts now being served on American Airlines

Airline passengers across the country will be enjoying desserts made by Chicago businesswoman Tamara Turner.

CHICAGO - Talk about sweet home, Chicago!

American Airlines is now serving desserts made by a local mom and businesswoman.

Tamara Turner is the founder of Silver Spoon Desserts. She specializes in miniature Bundt cakes.

After reaching out to American Airlines years ago to see if they’d be interested in her products, they finally got back in touch. Now, her production facility in Archer Heights is making the vanilla and chocolate cakes that are being served in first class.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"I was thinking and wondering what I was going to do with my life in 2017, and I was told do the cakes first. I'm going to call it God or inspiration or whatever it is, but I started and I haven't stopped," Turner said.

Her products are also available through the 1-800-Flowers company. She hopes to launch an e-commerce site soon.

Turner says her goal is to create employment for single mothers who are looking for a way out.