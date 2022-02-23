Chicagoan Tamara Turner's desserts now being served on American Airlines

Talk about sweet home, Chicago!

American Airlines is now serving desserts made by a local mom and businesswoman.

Tamara Turner is the founder of Silver Spoon Desserts. She specializes in miniature Bundt cakes.

After reaching out to American Airlines years ago to see if they’d be interested in her products, they finally got back in touch. Now, her production facility in Archer Heights is making the vanilla and chocolate cakes that are being served in first class.

"I was thinking and wondering what I was going to do with my life in 2017, and I was told do the cakes first. I'm going to call it God or inspiration or whatever it is, but I started and I haven't stopped," Turner said.

Her products are also available through the 1-800-Flowers company. She hopes to launch an e-commerce site soon.

Turner says her goal is to create employment for single mothers who are looking for a way out.