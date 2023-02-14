Chicagoans call on Amazon to hire West Side residents at new site

On Tuesday, activists held a speak-out on the West Side calling for Amazon to live up to its commitment.

Get to Work, Inc., Black Workers Matter, and allies said they're disappointed in Amazon for backing away from promises to hire residents of the West Side.

In keeping a Valentine's Day theme, the protesters said they want the tech giant to show its love to the West Side and finally open the new Division-Kostner site.

"It's not normal, and we can't have our elected officials just simply throwing up their hands like it's a fumble. Amazon may be big, but it still needs to be held responsible," said Anthony Stewart, co-found of Black Workers Matter.

Alderwoman Emma Mitts (37th Ward) said in a public letter to Amazon that she supports 50 percent local hiring.

An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement:

"We’re thankful to be part of the communities across Chicagoland, including in West Humboldt Park. Construction is ongoing at this facility and we plan to launch later this year. We look forward to working with local community organizations regarding employment opportunities and community initiatives."