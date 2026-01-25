Chicagoans protest ICE despite snow and cold after Minneapolis shooting

The Brief Multiple protests were held across Chicago on Sunday, despite snow and cold, following a fatal ICE-related shooting in Minneapolis. Demonstrators gathered in the Loop and at Federal Plaza, where elected officials, activists, and faith leaders called for defunding or abolishing ICE. Protesters said they were motivated by concerns over immigrant safety and urged Illinois residents to stand in solidarity against ICE.



A couple of protests in Chicago on Sunday after the latest ICE shooting in Minneapolis. The snow and cold didn't stop the movement.

What we know:

"We know how to look out for each other and bring the heat so we can melt ICE," said Lawrence Benito, executive director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigration and Refugee Rights.

In the snow and ice, multiple protests in Chicago occurred after another fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

"We've seen them shoot a VA nurse ten times and then lie about it and try to tell us we didn't see what we saw with our own eyes. It is shameful," said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton at the ICE Emergency protest.

The gathering was at Ida B. Wells and Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

"Chicago is not just the greatest city in the world. But we are the toughest city in the world and snow and cold cannot stop us," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said. "Not only should we defund ICE, but it is time to abolish ICE and send Greg Bovino out – are you with us, Chicago?"

In Federal Plaza, a group of Christian, Jewish, Muslim and First Nation faith leaders called to abolish ICE, coming together in a faith over fear coalition.

"I've never been in a snowstorm protest. That means it's cold on the outside, but our hearts are warm on the inside. It's dark in America, but our light is shining in Chicago," said the Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch Sr. of New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church.

Many came out to make sure their voices were heard.

"We need to reopen dialogue. We need to understand we all have something in common, and we're just people just trying to get by and stand up for all of our rights," said Emily Carlson.

"I think immigrants should feel safe here. I want immigrants here, and I don't like the assault by the federal govt on innocent people. The vast majority of people they're picking up aren't criminals, and I'm tired of the lies, and I'm tired of the deception," said Hannah Walsh.

Both groups are calling on the people of Illinois to stand in solidarity against ICE.