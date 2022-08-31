Chicagoans protesting conversion of Weiss Hospital to apartment complex removed in Uptown

Activists camping out at the former Weiss Hospital in Uptown were removed from the property Wednesday, ending an 11-day occupation.

Police escorted the protesters out of the parking lot and ticketed three for trespassing.

The activists are upset over plans to convert the hospital into apartments.

Contractors for Lincoln Property have put up fencing around the site, while they await permits from the city to begin construction.

The development company won city approval last year to build a 314-unit apartment complex. Plans only include eight affordable apartments, which is the minimum required for the project.

To satisfy its remaining affordability requirement, Lincoln paid $3 million to nonprofit Sarah’s Circle for an Uptown housing development for women facing homelessness.