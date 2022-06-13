Chicagoans to march to raise awareness for missing Black women, girls

Chicago women are hitting the streets next Tuesday to raise awareness for missing and murdered Black and brown women and girls.

They want a sense of urgency from police on what they say are dozens of cold cases and disappearances.

This is the fifth year for the "We Walk for Her" event. It’s a collaboration between several groups including Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere, Good Kids Mad City, Purpose Over Pain and MOVE.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We're also hoping that it can spread awareness and continue to educate the community about such an alarming issue such as missing and murdered Black and brown women," said Tanisha Williams with the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization.

The walk starts at 35th and Martin Luther King Drive and ends at a park on 51st Street. It takes place Tuesday, June 14t at 5 p.m.