Chicago's Buckingham Fountain to be turned on this weekend

Buckingham Fountain will be turned on this weekend for the first time since 2019.

The fountain, located in Chicago’s Grant Park, will be turned on about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Chicago Park District.

It is normally a huge event but because of COVID-19 this year, it will be smaller.

The Park District is not encouraging large crowds to attend due to current COVID-19 guidelines.

People can watch the celebration on ComEd’s Facebook page starting at 2 p.m., according to ComEd spokesperson Tom Dominguez.

Park District officials conducted maintenance on the fountain last Friday in preparation for the event.