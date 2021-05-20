Chicago's Buckingham Fountain to be turned on this weekend
CHICAGO - Buckingham Fountain will be turned on this weekend for the first time since 2019.
The fountain, located in Chicago’s Grant Park, will be turned on about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Chicago Park District.
It is normally a huge event but because of COVID-19 this year, it will be smaller.
The Park District is not encouraging large crowds to attend due to current COVID-19 guidelines.
People can watch the celebration on ComEd’s Facebook page starting at 2 p.m., according to ComEd spokesperson Tom Dominguez.
Park District officials conducted maintenance on the fountain last Friday in preparation for the event.