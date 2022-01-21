Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy' gets 1 year in prison after pleading guilty in animal cruelty case: report

Chicago’s "Dreadhead Cowboy" has reportedly pleaded guilty to aggravated animal cruelty and was sentenced to one year in prison.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Adam Hollingsworth also agreed to give up custody of the horse that prosecutors say he nearly killed during a protest on the Dan Ryan Expressway in 2020.

Hollingsworth could be released from custody as early as Monday because he receives credit for time he spent on electronic home monitoring as his case was pending.

