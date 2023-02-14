Chicago's first Black-owned weed shop opens in Logan Square

Chicago's first Black, independently owned dispensary has opened its doors.

Grasshopper Club held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning in Logan Square.

The establishment is located in the 2500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

The company says they're committed to creating diversity in the industry, while providing excellent service to the needs of their customers.

"In 1970 it was a medical office and a dental office, and then vacant starting in 2016, and now here we are opening the first independent minority owned dispensary in Chicago," said Matthew Brewer, owner and partner of Grasshopper Club.

A representative of the Grasshopper Club said it's committed to creating a diverse ecosystem in the industry.