Chicago's four Black-owned breweries collaborate on special craft beer offering

Chicago's Black-owned breweries are all working in the same space, collaborating on brews and offering each other support.

The craft beer business continues to grow in the Chicago area, but that rapid growth has left behind many African-Americans.

During this Black History Month, a group of African-American brewers is getting together to do something about that.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"We’re checking the final color of the beer. This is pretty much the color we're going to come up with, which is very important to the story of this beer as well," said Sam Ross, a Goose Island production brewer.

Brewers Sam Ross and Jay Westbrook are doing a final inspection on a beer called Chicago Uncommon, which will be released this Super Bowl Sunday at Haymarket Pub & Brewery in the West Loop.

Haymarket has provided their brewing facilities for a six-week residency involving all four Black-owned breweries in Chicago - Black Horizon Brewing, Moor’s Brewing Company, Funkytown Brewery and Turner Haus Brewery.

Of the 8,500 craft breweries in the United States, fewer than 1% are owned by African-Americans.

By holding this residency, they’re hoping to collaborate, educate and celebrate Black breweries and encourage more African-Americans to get involved.

"I think the biggest thing is lack of access to capital and a hesitance to jump into an industry that does not look like them," said Westbrook, the Black Beer Baron.

"We’re trying to find a sweet spot and trying to get in and I think this beer shows people that we are here, we are in Chicago. We're looking for the opportunity to make great beers and serve the people," Ross said.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Advertisement

Chicago Uncommon is an anchor-steam style, malt-forward beer. It will be available starting at 3 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday at Haymarket. All of the brewers that helped brew the beer will be on hand to participate.