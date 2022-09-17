Chicago's Gyrls in the H.O.O.D foundation honoring girls who are making a difference

Chicago's Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. foundation is planning a ceremony to honor girls who are making a difference in their community.

Gyrls in the H.O.O.D founder Chez Smith said the Oct. 7 "She's So H.O.O.D" event will honor Elise Hunt, Neenah Montgomery, Amarria Houston and Daja Bonds, among others.

"It's really important for people to talk about the good that you do," Houston said. "I personally felt like no one was noticing how good I was doing. So being here and getting this award made me feel like I was doing good, and doing stuff that made an impact."

"Sometimes as women, we don't always celebrate our accomplishments," Smith said. "We are showing girls that it's okay to celebrate yourself."

H.O.O.D stands for "Healthy, Optimistic, Outstanding, and Determined," Smith said.

You can learn more about Gyrls in the H.O.O.D. at www.gyrlsinthehood.com.