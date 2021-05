On Monday, Chicagoans can hit the beach and get vaccinated at the same time.

The city's mobile vaccine van will be stationed at the North Beach Boathouse on Memorial Day.

The van will be offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as well as the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcomed.

The van will be at the beach from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

