Chicago's 'Paleta Man' passes away

article

A pushcart vendor in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood who community rallied around to help raise money for him to retire has passed away.

Fidencio Sanchez died Wednesday morning due to complications of Sepsis, according to a Facebook post by family friend Joel Cervantes Macias.

"The family wants to give thanks to everybody from around the world that made his last three years of life happy and comfortable. He was amongst family and loved ones by his bedside when he passed," the post read.

Sanchez's story made headlines around the world in 2016 when a photo taken by Cervantes of the elderly man pushing his frozen treat cart went viral.

Cervantes was struck by sight of the frail old man still trying to eke out a living.

"It really moved me how people were walking past him not buying any popsicles. I felt, don't you see this man? Can't you have a little compassion?" Cervantes said.

Advertisement

Cervantes took the picture and posted it on Facebook, which caught the attention of Joe Loea.

Loea says he was touched when he learned Sanchez had actually retired, but had to go back to pushing his cart after his daughter died, who had been supporting her parents.

A GoFundMe campaign started by the community with a modest goal of $3,000. In just a matter of days, more than $380,000 was raised by donors from 60 countries.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"Everyone just joined in. Pitched in and really spread the word of love. Most beautiful thing I've ever seen really,” Loea said.

Cervantes says information on Sanchez's services is forthcoming.