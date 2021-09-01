Chicago's police oversight agency releases video of officer-involved shooting in Calumet City

Chicago's police oversight agency released video on Wednesday related to an officer-involved shooting that took place in Calumet City in July.

The incident occurred on July 27 in the 1600 block of Sibley Boulevard around 3:15 p.m.

Losardo Lucas, 55, was wanted for murder and allegedly pointed a pistol several times at the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force before two officers opened fire, striking him multiple times.

Police said they recovered two guns from Lucas.

One officer on the task force was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

In 2019, Chicago police said Lucas was a person of interest in a fatal beating. The victim, 43-year-old James D. Gerage, was found dead in a burning car in September 2016 in Pilsen. Court records show Lucas was never charged with the murder.

Lucas was also wanted for attempted murder in Calumet City and home invasion by the Cook County sheriff’s office, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

In 1985, Lucas was convicted in a separate Chicago murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to court records.

Losardo Lucas | Chicago police

Lucas’ latest arrest was in December 2016, when he was charged in Chicago with home invasion, armed robbery and kidnapping, court records show. He was released on bond and and later issued an arrest warrant in May 2018 after skipping a court date, the records show.

The task force included a member of the Chicago Police Department’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Because of the involvement of a Chicago police officer, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) initiated an investigation into the officer’s use of force.

COPA also released incident reports from the Calumet City Police Department and the Chicago Police Department.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.