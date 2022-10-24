Chicago's Shedd Aquarium wants you to name one of their new otters

The Shedd Aquarium is hosting a vote to name one of their two new otters who made their way to Chicago from California!

The two otters are both females and nine months old, the Shedd said.

They were discovered separately on the coast of California, and were just a few weeks old when they were found.

No mother or adult otter was in sight.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The two were cared for at the Aquarium of the Pacific for months.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Since they arrived at the Shedd, the otters have been living behind the scenes and acclimating to their new caretakers, other otters and new surroundings, the Shedd said.

The otters have since been introduced to the otter habitat and can occasionally be seen by guests at the aquarium.

Credit Shedd and Lana Gonzalez

One of the otters will be named by the Shedd's Animal Care Team.

The other otter will be named by the public.

The staff at the Shedd prepared a list of names for the public to choose from for the otter.

The names correspond to a location along the coast of California where otters can be found.

Jade : named after Jade Cove located in the southern area of Big Sur in California

Sunny: named after Sunset Beach next to Asilomar Beach in California

Willow: named after Willow Creek Picnic Area and Beach in Monterey County, California

Credit Shedd and Lana Gonzalez

The public is allowed to vote as many times as they would like by clicking here.

Voting will close Monday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

The Shedd will announce the names for the new otters on Nov. 1.