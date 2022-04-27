Chicago's 'Tomato Man' is back and bigger than ever

A local vegetable gardener found that if he grows it, they will come.

He’s affectionately known as "The Tomato Man" — and he’s pumping out even more product this year.

Bob Zeni says once you take a bite of a homegrown heirloom tomato, you’ll never look back. He’s doubled production this year, growing 4,000 plants in his La Grange yard, in a greenhouse.

Now, he’s doing pop-up pick-ups at locations around Chicago.

This year, there’s something really unique! A La Grange resident gave him seeds he had kept from a village in Italy from his grandfather. Now, Zeni is the only person who sells those tomatoes in the United States.

If you want to try his magic tomatoes, act fast! The website to place an order is ChicagoTomatoMan.com.