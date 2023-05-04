Chicago's top cop application deadline looms as final public forum approaches

The application deadline for Chicago's next top cop is this Sunday, May 7. And Thursday night, there will be another public forum.

The meeting will be held at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park and is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

The forum is hosted by the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, which is challenged with making three candidate recommendations for Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson's consideration.

Originally, Thursday's forum was to be the fourth and final public gathering, but two additional meetings have been added to the schedule.

One will be held at Kennedy High School in Garfield Ridge on May 10 and the second will be held at the Beverly Arts Center on May 22.

All sessions will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The commission has until July 15 to offer its candidates to Johnson, who will then have a month to choose one or ask for another slate.