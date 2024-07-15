Chicago's top cop outlines DNC security preps after Trump rally shooting

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss security measures and preparations for the upcoming 2024 Democratic National Convention.

This comes just days after former President Donald Trump was wounded when gunfire erupted at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The former president and now official Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during the rally when the sound of gunfire started ringing through the crowd.

Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck; there appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The gunfire continued as agents tended to him on stage.

One attendee of the rally was killed and two spectators were critically wounded, according to authorities. All of the victims were men.

In the wake of the shooting, Chicago's top cop covered safety strategies that will be implemented for the high-profile event in Chicago.