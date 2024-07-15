Expand / Collapse search
Chicago's top cop outlines DNC security preps after Trump rally shooting

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  July 15, 2024 4:41pm CDT
Chicago DNC 2024
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago's top cop discusses DNC preps after Trump rally shooting

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling discussed security plans for the 2024 Democratic National Convention following a shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss security measures and preparations for the upcoming 2024 Democratic National Convention.

This comes just days after former President Donald Trump was wounded when gunfire erupted at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The former president and now official Republican nominee was showing off a chart of border crossing numbers during the rally when the sound of gunfire started ringing through the crowd. 

Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck; there appeared to be blood on his face.

He quickly ducked behind the riser as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams were heard in the crowd of several thousand people. The gunfire continued as agents tended to him on stage.

MORE: Trump shooting motive, Secret Service security questions: What we know so far

One attendee of the rally was killed and two spectators were critically wounded, according to authorities. All of the victims were men. 

In the wake of the shooting, Chicago's top cop covered safety strategies that will be implemented for the high-profile event in Chicago. 