Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan leaving CPD: sources

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan will be leaving the Chicago Police Department, sources said Wednesday.

Deenihan was promoted to Deputy Chief in the Detective Division in January 2020 after being with the department for 22 years.

In his career, he has also served as Commander of Area Central Detectives, Commander of Internal Affairs and as a Homicide Lieutenant in Area South.

The Chicago Police Department has not returned FOX 32's request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.