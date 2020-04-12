Chief of Hampton Police killed in crash while responding to call

The Chief of the Hampton Police Department was killed Saturday in a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 84 in Rock Island County.

A preliminary investigation found that Terrence Engle was responding to a call, driving north on Illinois Route 84 near 180th Street, when he veered off the road and crashed into a tree, Illinois State police said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.